Tropical Storm Harvey Strengthens In Western Gulf

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hurricane Warning has been issued for the Texas coast from Port Mansfield to Matagorda as Tropical Storm Harvey continues to strengthen in the western Gulf of Mexico.

At 5 a.m. the center of the system was about 370 miles southeast of Port Mansfield.

Harvey was moving to the north at 10 mph with maximum sustained winds of 45 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles from the center.

On the forecast track, Harvey will approach the southern Texas coast on Friday, possibly as a hurricane.

SUMMARY OF WATCHES AND WARNINGS IN EFFECT:

A Storm Surge Warning is in effect for…

* Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass

A Storm Surge Watch is in effect for…

* South of Port Mansfield to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

* North of San Luis Pass to High Island

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…

* Port Mansfield to Matagorda

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* North of Matagorda to High Island

* South of Port Mansfield to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* South of Port Mansfield to the Mouth of the Rio Grande

A Tropical Storm Watch is effect for…

* South of the Mouth of the Rio Grande, Texas to Boca de Catan Mexico.

Harvey is expected to produce 10 to 15 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of 25 inches, over the Texas coast through next Wednesday. During the same time period Harvey is expected to produce up to 9 inches of rain along its outer radius including parts of south, central, and eastern Texas and the lower Mississippi Valley. Rainfall from Harvey may cause life-threatening flooding.

The combination of a dangerous storm surge and the tide will cause normally dry areas near the coast to be flooded by rising waters moving inland from the shoreline.

Port Mansfield to the San Luis Pass could see 5 to 7 feet of surge. The San Luis Pass to High Island could see 2 to 4 feet of surge.

The deepest water will occur along the immediate coast near and to the northeast of the landfall location, where the surge will be accompanied by large and destructive waves.