Harvey Regenerates Into A Tropical Depression

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A storm formerly known as Hurricane Harvey, which weakened to mere remnants, has reformed into a tropical depression in the western Gulf of Mexico.

At 11 a.m., the center of the system was about 470 miles southeast of Port Mansfield, Texas.

Harvey was moving to the northwest at 9 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph with some higher gusts.

On the forecast track, Harvey should be approaching the Texas coast late Friday.

Some strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and Harvey could become a hurricane on Friday.

A Hurricane Watch has been issued for the coast of Texas from north of Port Mansfield to San Luis Pass.

A Tropical Storm Watch has been issued for the coast of Texas from the Mouth of the Rio Grande to Port Mansfield and from north of San Luis Pass to High Island.

A Storm Surge Watch has been issued for the coast of Texas from Port Mansfield to High Island.

The government of Mexico has issued a Tropical Storm Watch for the coast of Mexico from Boca De Catan to the Mouth of the Rio Grande.

Harvey is expected to produce 10 to 15 inches of rain, with some isolated maximum amounts of 20 inches, over the middle and upper Texas coast and southwest Louisiana through next Tuesday, with heavy rainfall beginning as early as Friday morning.

Harvey is also expected to produce 3 to 9 inches of rain in portions of south, central, and northeast Texas and the rest of the lower Mississippi Valley. Rainfall from Harvey could cause life-threatening flooding.