Tropical Storm Harvey Forms East Of Leeward Islands

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A hurricane hunter found that the disturbance east of the Leeward Islands has become Tropical Storm Harvey.

At 4:45 p.m., the center of the system was about 250 miles east of Barbados and 355 miles east of St. Lucia.

Harvey is moving toward the west near 18 mph, and this motion is expected to continue for the next couple of days.

On the forecast track, Harvey should move through the Windward Islands and into the eastern Caribbean Sea on Friday.

Reports from an Air Force Reserve Hurricane Hunter Aircraft indicate that maximum sustained winds are near 40 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles to the north of the center.

Slow strengthening is possible during the next 48 hours.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:

Martinique

Lucia

Barbados

Vincent and the Grenadines

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:

Dominica

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the Lesser Antilles within the warning area by early Friday, making outside preparations difficult or dangerous. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area on Friday.

Harvey is expected to produce rainfall totals of 2 to 4 inches across portions of the Windward Islands from Martinique southward to Grenada. These rains could cause life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.