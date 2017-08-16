WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Hurricane Gert Speeds Out To Sea

August 16, 2017 5:39 AM
Hurricane Season, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Gert has strengthened as it moves over the open waters of the western Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 330 miles northwest of Bermuda.

Gert was moving to the northeast at 21 mph with maximum sustained winds of 90 mph with higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Some additional strengthening is possible today. After that time, Gert is expected to weaken, and the cyclone is forecast to become an extratropical low by Thursday night.

Swells generated by Gert will spread northward along the east coast of the United States from Virginia northward to New England and Atlantic Canada during the next couple of days.

Swells are also expected to continue to affect Bermuda through tonight. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

