Hurricane Gert Continues Northward Trek

August 15, 2017 5:25 AM
Filed Under: Hurricane, Hurricane Gert, Tropical Storm, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Hurricane Gert continues to move north in the western Atlantic.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 450 miles west of Bermuda.

Gert was moving to the north at 12 mph with maximum sustained winds of 75 mph with some higher gusts. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 25 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 105 miles.

A turn toward the northeast with an increase in forward speed is expected later today.

Gert has the opportunity to gather some strength later today or Wednesday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Swells generated by Gert will spread northward along the east coast of the United States from North Carolina northward to Long Island during the next couple of days. Swells are also expected to affect Bermuda during the next couple of days. These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions.

