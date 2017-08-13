Tropical Depression No. 8 Expected To Become Tropical Storm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression number eight formed overnight and is expected to become a Tropical Storm at some point on Sunday.
The system is not forecast to have a big impact on Florida. It’s expected to remain east of the United States.
At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression No. 8 was located about 310 miles north-northeast of the southern Bahamas.
It’s moving to the north-northwest at about 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.
There are currently no watches or warnings in effect.
A turn toward the north is forecast to occur Sunday night, followed by a turn to the north-northeast on Monday.
Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a Tropical Storm later Sunday.
