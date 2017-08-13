Tropical Depression No. 8 Expected To Become Tropical Storm

August 13, 2017 10:07 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Depression number eight formed overnight and is expected to become a Tropical Storm at some point on Sunday.

The system is not forecast to have a big impact on Florida. It’s expected to remain east of the United States.

At 5 a.m., the center of Tropical Depression No. 8 was located about 310 miles north-northeast of the southern Bahamas.

It’s moving to the north-northwest at about 17 mph with maximum sustained winds of 35 mph.

There are currently no watches or warnings in effect.

A turn toward the north is forecast to occur Sunday night, followed by a turn to the north-northeast on Monday.

Gradual strengthening is forecast during the next 48 hours, and the depression is expected to become a Tropical Storm later Sunday.

