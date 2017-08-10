Franklin Weakens To Tropical Storm

August 10, 2017 5:26 AM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – What was Hurricane Franklin has weakened to a tropical storm after making landfall in eastern Mexico overnight.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 105 miles west-northwest of Veracruz, Mexico.

The storm was moving to the west at 15 mph with maximum sustained winds of 70 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 115 miles mainly to the northeast of the center.

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin should continue to move across eastern Mexico today.

Additional rapid weakening is expected as Franklin moves across eastern Mexico, and the cyclone is likely to dissipate late Thursday or early Friday.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for the oast of Mexico from Cabo Rojo to Roca Partida.

Franklin is expected to produce rainfall accumulations of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum of 15 inches possible across the Mexican states of northern Veracruz, Puebla, Tlaxcala, eastern Guanajuato, Hidalgo, Queretaro and eastern San Luis Potosi in eastern Mexico. These rains are capable of producing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

