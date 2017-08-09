WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Tropical Storm Franklin Strengthens Slightly

August 9, 2017 5:16 AM
Filed Under: Franklin, Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm, Weather

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Franklin has strengthened slightly as it moves over the Bay of Campeche.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 240 miles east-northeast of Veracruz, Mexico.

The storm was moving to the west at 13 mph with maximum sustained winds of 65 mph with higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles from the center.

A Hurricane Warning is in effect for…
* The coast of Mexico from Puerto de Veracruz to Tuxpan

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* The coast of Mexico north of Tuxpan to Rio Panuco

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* The coast of Mexico east of Puerto de Veracruz to Ciudad del Carmen
* The coast of Mexico north of Tuxpan to Barra del Tordo

On the forecast track, the center of Franklin is expected to approach the coast of eastern Mexico today, then cross the coast in the Mexican state of Veracruz tonight or early Thursday.

Additional strengthening is expected, and Franklin is forecast to become a hurricane later today and reach the coast of Mexico as a hurricane tonight or early Thursday. Rapid weakening is expected after landfall in Mexico.

Franklin is expected to produce additional rainfall accumulations of up 3 inches across portions of the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico through Monday. Rainfall totals of 4 to 8 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 15 inches are possible across the Mexican states of Tabasco, northern Veracruz, northern Puebla, Tlaxcala, Hidalgo, Queretaro and eastern San Louis Potosi in eastern Mexico. These rains will be capable of producing life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.

