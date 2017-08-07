WATCH LIVE | CBS4 News This Morning

Tropical Storm Franklin Moving Toward Yucatan Coast

August 7, 2017 5:19 AM
Filed Under: Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Lissette Gonzalez, Tropical Storm

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hurricane Watch has been issued for a portion of the Yucatan Coast as Tropical Storm Franklin becomes more organized.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 285 miles east-southeast of Chetumal, Mexico.

The storm was moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustain winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…
* The coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Punta Allen

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…
* The coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Campeche

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…
* Belize City northward to the border of Mexico
* The coast of Mexico from Campeche to Sabancuy

Franklin is forecast to continue moving to the west-northwest near over the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will pass well north of Honduras on Monday, then approach the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula by late afternoon. Franklin is then expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night into Tuesday.

Strengthening is forecast until the center reaches the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula, and Franklin could be near hurricane strength by the time landfall occurs.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

Rainfall amounts of up to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of around 12 inches, are possible across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and Belize through Wednesday. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Weather Forecast 24/7
CBS4 New Home For Florida Lottery
Get Your Daily Dose

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch