Tropical Storm Franklin Moving Toward Yucatan Coast

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A Hurricane Watch has been issued for a portion of the Yucatan Coast as Tropical Storm Franklin becomes more organized.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 285 miles east-southeast of Chetumal, Mexico.

The storm was moving to the west-northwest at 13 mph with maximum sustain winds of 45 mph with some higher gusts.

A Hurricane Watch is in effect for…

* The coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Punta Allen

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for…

* The coast of Mexico from Chetumal to Campeche

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for…

* Belize City northward to the border of Mexico

* The coast of Mexico from Campeche to Sabancuy

Franklin is forecast to continue moving to the west-northwest near over the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the center of Franklin will pass well north of Honduras on Monday, then approach the east coast of the Yucatan peninsula by late afternoon. Franklin is then expected to move across the Yucatan Peninsula Monday night into Tuesday.

Strengthening is forecast until the center reaches the eastern coast of the Yucatan peninsula, and Franklin could be near hurricane strength by the time landfall occurs.

Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 140 miles (220 km) from the center.

Rainfall amounts of up to 6 inches, with isolated amounts of around 12 inches, are possible across the Yucatan Peninsula of Mexico and Belize through Wednesday. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods.