Tropical Storm Don Heading Towards Windward Islands

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Don, the fourth named tropical storm of the season, is moving quickly toward the Windward Islands.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 250 miles east-southeast of Barbados and 375 east of Grenada.
Don is moving toward the west near 18 mph. This general motion, with an increase in forward speed, is expected through Wednesday evening.
The tropical storm has maximum sustained winds of 50 mph with some higher gusts. Tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 35 miles from the center.
Some strengthening is possible through tonight while Don approaches the Windward Islands. Weakening is expected on Wednesday while Don moves across the southeastern Caribbean Sea.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for:
- Grenada
- Vincent and the Grenadines
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for:
- Barbados
- Lucia
- Bonaire
Don is expected to produce total rain accumulations of 3 to 6 inches across Barbados and the southern Windward Islands through Wednesday morning. These rains could produce life-threatening flash floods and mudslides.
So far, the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has seen three previous tropical storms, Arlene, Bret, and Cindy.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here