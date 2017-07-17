Tropical Storm Don Forms In The Atlantic

July 17, 2017 7:00 PM
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Tropical Storm Don, the fourth named tropical storm of the season, has formed in the Atlantic.

Don is located east of the Windward Islands. It has sustained winds of 40 mph and is heading west at 17 mph, according to the hurricane center.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Grenada.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines and St. Lucia.

So far, the 2017 Atlantic hurricane season has seen three previous tropical storms, Arlene, Bret, and Cindy.

 

 

