Best Places For Frozen Margaritas In Miami

By Effie Orfanides

If you are in the Miami area and you just happen to be craving a margarita, we’ve got a pretty awesome list of places that you can try. Whether you want someone on the rocks or you’re craving the ultra-refreshing taste of a blended cocktail, these are five of the best ones you will find. Check out any one of these frozen concoctions and you will not be disappointed. We promise.

Huahua’s Taqueria 1211 Lincoln Road

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 534-8226

www.huahuastaco.com This eatery features a changing menu of frozen margaritas for $6, which you really can’t beat. The lime is available on a regular basis and can be mixed with the flavor of the day — the blackberry frozen margarita is where it’s at! In the summer months, folks have seen flavors like strawberry and passion fruit, which are two other favorites. Huahua’s makes their margaritas using fresh fruit puréed with agave wine.

Alma Mexicana 1344 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 695-0880

www.almamexicanamiamibeach.com The frozen lime margarita at Alma Mexicana is one of the best you’ll find in Miami Beach. Made the classic way — with lime and tequila — the drink isn’t too sweet, which is what many margarita fans worry about when ordering. This fun location has their frozen margs priced at $7 a piece, which is very fair.

Lolo’s Surf Cantina 161 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 735-6973

www.loloscantina.com Lolo's has a great selection when it comes to frozen margaritas. You can choose from flavors like mango, passionfruit, watermelon, blood orange, guava, black cherry, raspberry, strawberry, which are available year round. While you can opt for a margarita on the rocks, these fruity blended treats simply hit the spot.

Naked Taco 1111 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 534-8455

www.nakedtacomiami.com Head to the Naked Taco to enjoy one of their tasty margaritas. We know it’s not frozen, but it’s too good to not make any Miami-related margarita list. While many people opt for the classic “Nakedrita,” we suggest trying the “Some Like it Hot.” The popular beverage is Naked Taco’s take on a spicy margarita and will give you both the sweetness you crave with a little kick. Reposado tequila is mixed with passion fruit purée, jalapeño, and lime to make this drink. You can choose your level of spiciness (mild, medium, or hot), and you can choose what kind of rim you’d like for your glass (we’d go with the Himalayan pink salt).