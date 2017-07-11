Best Places For Frozen Margaritas In Miami

By Effie Orfanides
Huahua’s Taqueria
1211 Lincoln Road
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-8226
www.huahuastaco.com
This eatery features a changing menu of frozen margaritas for $6, which you really can’t beat. The lime is available on a regular basis and can be mixed with the flavor of the day — the blackberry frozen margarita is where it’s at! In the summer months, folks have seen flavors like strawberry and passion fruit, which are two other favorites. Huahua’s makes their margaritas using fresh fruit puréed with agave wine.
Alma Mexicana
1344 Washington Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 695-0880
www.almamexicanamiamibeach.com
The frozen lime margarita at Alma Mexicana is one of the best you’ll find in Miami Beach. Made the classic way — with lime and tequila — the drink isn’t too sweet, which is what many margarita fans worry about when ordering. This fun location has their frozen margs priced at $7 a piece, which is very fair.
Lolo’s Surf Cantina
161 Ocean Drive
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 735-6973
www.loloscantina.com
Lolo’s has a great selection when it comes to frozen margaritas. You can choose from flavors like mango, passionfruit, watermelon, blood orange, guava, black cherry, raspberry, strawberry, which are available year round. While you can opt for a margarita on the rocks, these fruity blended treats simply hit the spot.
Naked Taco
1111 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(305) 534-8455
www.nakedtacomiami.com
Head to the Naked Taco to enjoy one of their tasty margaritas. We know it’s not frozen, but it’s too good to not make any Miami-related margarita list. While many people opt for the classic “Nakedrita,” we suggest trying the “Some Like it Hot.” The popular beverage is Naked Taco’s take on a spicy margarita and will give you both the sweetness you crave with a little kick. Reposado tequila is mixed with passion fruit purée, jalapeño, and lime to make this drink. You can choose your level of spiciness (mild, medium, or hot), and you can choose what kind of rim you’d like for your glass (we’d go with the Himalayan pink salt).
Salsa Fiesta
2929 Biscayne Blvd.
Miami, FL 33137
(305) 400-8245
www.salsafiestagrill.com
Salsa Fiesta offers two different frozen margaritas. You can choose from the classic or opt for the tamarind. For those unfamiliar with tamarind, it’s a pod-like, fruit-producing tree. The fruit flavor is described as sweet and sour — which is simply perfect for a margarita. The fruit is also known to have several health benefits which can help with fevers, sore throat, rheumatism, inflammation, and sunstroke. So, go ahead. Order the tamarind margarita!
