December 27, 2016 11:00 AM
By Suzy Fielders

 

Looking for an amazing cocktail? These five Miami bars are known for their signature cocktails. Each offers unique twists on old classics as well as some amazing new cocktails. From catering to coffee lovers to those with a love for all things Irish, these bars are sure to have a cocktail that fits everyone’s tastes.
3 cafe miami Best Signature Cocktails In Miami

(Source: cafeinamiami.com)

Cafeina Wynwood Lounge

297 Northwest 23rd St.
Miami, FL 33127
(305) 438-0792
www.cafeinamiami.com

Originally opened in 2009, Cafeina Wynwood Lounge recently made major renovations and reopened on December 1st. While offering a large selection of cocktails their signature drink they are known for is their Café con Leche Martini. This drink is the ultimate drink for coffee and vodka lovers dream as it mixes both. The drink is mixes house infused coffee vodka with Amarula liqueur and dark créme de cacao, sprinkled with ground cinnamon and Colombian coffee beans. Follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Google+ for more information on this bar and their signature cocktails.

5 the r club Best Signature Cocktails In Miami

(Source: regentcocktailclub.com)

Regent Cocktail Club

1690 Collins Ave.
Miami Beach, FL 33139
(786) 975-2555
www.regentcocktailclub.com

With a name like Regent Cocktail Club it’s no surprise this place is known for signature cocktails. In fact this place was Miami Beach’s first cocktail bar. Among the delicious list of cocktails they offer a few noteworthy ones are their Champagne Cocktail, Ford Cocktail, Jungle Bird, and New York Sour. ‘Like’ them on Facebook for updates and the latest specials on their signature cocktails.

Fado Irish Pub

900 S. Miami Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
(786) 924-0972
www.fadoirishpub.com

While most pub’s are known for their beer, in addition to that extensive beer list Fado’s also offers delicious cocktails with an Irish twist. For instance, don’t miss the Fado Old Fashioned, Fado Manhattan and Fado Whiskey Sour, all of which are classic whisky cocktails with a hint of Ireland behind them. For those that aren’t a fan of whiskey they also offer many other cocktails, such as their Strawbasil and Blackcurrant Mojito, both of which are featured Happy Hour drinks. Be sure to check them out on all their social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn, Google+ and Instagram, for more details on the bar and their signature cocktails.

13 Best Signature Cocktails In Miami

(Source: http://www.themightymiami.com)

The Mighty

2224 Coral Way
Miami, FL 33145
(305) 570-4311
www.themightymiami.com

Many know this bar for it’s huge selection of beers but some might not know they also offer an awesome selection of ‘stiff cocktails’. Their cocktails also pair well with their signature sausages! With a large offering of liquor they can mix up any drink patrons desire. Don’t miss out on the latest updates and specials, follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

Blackbird Ordinary

729 S.W. 1st Ave.
Miami, FL 33130
(305) 671-3307
www.blackbirdordinary.com

Last but certainly not least, Blackbird Ordinary boasts hand crafted cocktails. Each are made with local and fresh ingredients. They are known for their signature cocktails, such as their Blackbird, Creamsicle, London Sparrow and Woodpecker. Click here to see their complete listing of signature cocktails and liquor available. Don’t forget to follow them on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram for a more information on their signature cocktails and the latest drink specials.

