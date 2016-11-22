Best 24 Hour Diners In Miami

Twenty-four hour restaurants are a great place to eat when your in a hurry. However, if a smaller, more quaint atmosphere is to your liking, then check out the small diners listed here. From Happy Hours, to kids eat free, to award-winning cooks and chefs, South Florida has just what your growling stomach needs.

NewsCafe 800 Ocean Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 538-6397

www.newscafe.com NewsCafe is a small, quaint diner that also houses a newsstand and a bookstore. Situated in the Art Deco District of Miami, this diner is the perfect place to grab a bite to eat while relaxing with a good book or a newspaper. Breakfast, lunch, dinner, appetizers, and mixed drinks are available 24 hours a day at this home-style diner. Happy Hour at this establishment offers two for one deals Monday through Friday from 4-7 p.m.

Flashback Diner 220 South Federal Highway

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

(954) 454-8300

flashbackdiner.com Flashback Diner has three locations. The main store is in Hallandale, the store in Davie opened in 2008, and the Boca Raton store opened in 2013. The continuing growth of Flashback Diner is based on the diner being open 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, the high diner standards, and the quality food being served at the diner. breakfast, lunch, dinner, and desserts are available around the clock at reasonable prices. Keep your eyes open for movie and recording stars that sometimes drop in unexpectedly.

The Floridian Diner 1410 E. Las Olas Blvd.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

(954) 463-4041

www.thefloridiandiner.com This family-owned diner is popular for its mom-and-pop atmosphere and the friendly personalities of the employees. Chef John Jennet, head chef and owner of The Floridian Diner, has worked his way up from busboy to head chef. many of the items on the menu are homemade by Chef John and his team of cooks. The food is so good that the crab meat omelet served at this diner was featured on the Rachel Ray Show.

Moonlite Diner 6201 North Andrews Ave.

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33309

(954) 938-1116

www.moonlitediner.com Moonlite Diner is open 24 hours on Fridays and Saturdays only. The diner is open from 6am till midnight Sunday through Thursday. Breakfast, burgers, salads, and desserts are available here at a reasonable cost. The unique thing about this diner is that kids eat free until 3pm every Saturday and Sunday. However, kids eat free is only from the kids menu and only two kids can eat free per paying adult that purchases a menu item that is $8.99 or more and a beverage. So stop by and check out the great food, fantastic customer service, and old-fashioned atmosphere at the Moonlite Diner.