Best Flower Beds In Miami

By Effie Orfanides In the spring and summer, some of the most gorgeous flowers are in bloom. In Miami, there are different blooms throughout the year that you can enjoy. If you love vibrant colored flowers and enjoy seeing different varieties of flowers, you’ll definitely want to check out one of the following locations, known for their beautiful landscapes, botanical gardens, and flower beds. Be sure to bring a camera because you will want to take photos of the various flowers that you see, ranging from tulips to orchids, lilies and everything in between. Below are the five best places to see flower beds in Miami.

Miami Beach Botanical Gardens

2000 Convention Center Drive

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 673-7256

www.mbgarden.org The Miami Beach Botanical Garden might be small in size at just 2.4 acres, but it’s big on natural beauty. Boasting mutiple features — including flowering trees, a Japanese garden, orchids and water features — there is a lot of flora to be seen. But if you want to look at beautiful blooms, pay attention to where the butterflies are. That means your visit needs to include a stop at the Native Garden. Take a tour, guided by the knowledgeable staff, or check out one of the many weekly events.

Block Botanical Gardens

7299 S.W. 79th Court

Miami, Florida 33143

www.blockbotanicalgardens.com Anyone with a hankering for some horticulture would be well-served to check out Block Botanical Gardens. This serene collection of specimens was developed for more than two decades by Dr. Jeff Block, an award-winning horitculturist and landscape engineeer and designer. Under the good doctor’s watch, Block Botanical Gardens practices what they call “the art and science of nurturing nature.” Block gets high marks from experts and the local horticulural commnity as well. They’re open by appointment only, so make sure to contact Block Botanical Gardens before just stopping by.

Vizcaya Museum And Garden

3251 South Miami Ave.

Miami, FL 33129

(305) 250-9133

www.vizcaya.org What was once the South Florida home of industrialist and socialite James Deering, Vizcaya Estate is now known as Vizcaya Museum & Gardens. Originally serving as Deering’s home, the turn-of-the-century villa, styled in beautiful European/Mediterranean architecture, mixes man-made and natural beauty, with native plants surrounding the lavish property. The blooms in the various Renaissance-style gardens rival the structure itself, of course, so it’ll be up to you which holds your attention. Now owned by Miami-Dade County, Vizcaya is on the National Register of Historic Places.

Fairchild Tropical Botanical Gardens

10901 Old Cutler Road

Coral Gables, FL 33156

(305) 667-1651

www.fairchildgarden.org Located in Coral Gables, the Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden is the Miami area’s crown jewel of flora. It boasts an extensive array of blooms on flowering trees and shrubs. Visitors can go for Sunday brunch and admire the sausage and friend eggs trees or enjoy afternoon tea and admire frangipani (all three actual plant names). Flower fans can also ogle more exoticly-named blooms like Ceylon ironwood, torch ginger or summer nocturne. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden has plenty to offer in its mission of “exploring, explaining and conserving the world of tropical plants.”