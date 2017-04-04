Best Places To Picnic In Miami

By Effie Orfanides For those who love a good picnic, there are few cities better—if any—than Miami. Whether you love the beach or prefer a park when dining in the great outdoors, you and your fellow Miamians are spoiled for choice. With so many beautiful views, there are plenty of places to sit and nosh with friends or loved ones. And Miami has even more to offer in terms of natural beauty than just gorgeous waterfront vistas. Check out the five best picnic spots around.

South Pointe Park

1 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33109

(305) 673-7730

www.miamibeachfl.gov This is a relatively quiet spot where folks can enjoy an afternoon picnic while taking in beautiful ocean views. There are plenty of areas to walk, bike, or just sit and relax. There has been new grass planted in many areas for those who’d like to bring a blanket and lounge during their picnic. There are also picnic tables that are located in a shady area which will help keep you out of the sun on those hot Florida afternoons!

Oleta River State Park

3400 N.E. 163rd St.

North Miami Beach, FL 33160

(305) 919-1844

www.floridastateparks.org While this park is known to many as an adventurer’s dream with bike trails and plenty of other outdoor areas for fun activities, it’s also a really chill spot to go for a picnic. It’s ideal for people who love nature and really enjoy being outside. These 1,000 acres of land situated on Biscayne Bay is home to many different types of plants, trees, flowers, and wildlife. There are picnic tables and grills available for use which is super helpful. If you want to plan something a bit more extravagant, the park offers a larger picnic area that can be rented for a fee.

Brickell Key Park

Claughton Island Drive

Miami, FL 33131

www.brickellkeymiami.com This beautiful, clean park has great scenery and plenty of spots to settle in for a picnic. Whether you choose to sit on one of the benches or in the well-manicured grass, there is always somewhere to enjoy an afternoon bite. Many people love to head to Brickell Key Park to watch the sunset and enjoy the breathtaking views.

Haulover Park

10800 Collins Ave.

Miami, FL 33154

(305) 947-3525

www.miamidade.gov Although parking can be a challenge, especially on the weekends, visitors of Haulover Park will tell you that it’s worth the trouble. There are picnic tables and grills for use or you can bring a blanket and lay in the grass the old fashioned way. If you plan on enjoying the beach here, please be advised that there is a stretch that is “clothing optional.”