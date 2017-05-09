Best Places To Take Wedding Pictures In Miami

By Effie Orfanides

So, you’re getting married. And, you’re doing it in Miami! The vibrant Southern Florida city is home to some of the most beautiful beaches, oceans, art, and architecture, many of which provide simply stunning backdrops for wedding photos. Below you will find our top five picks for best locations to take wedding photos in Miami. No matter which place you choose, you will not be disappointed!

Cape Florida Lighthouse

1200 S Crandon Blvd.

Key Biscayne, FL 33149

(305) 361-5811

www.floridastateparks.org

Although this location may be considered a bit out of the way, it is hands down one of the most beautiful settings for wedding photos. The stunning ocean views, beaches, and the historic lighthouse make for an unforgettable photography session. If you love being on the ocean and simply adore a beach-cottage atmosphere, this is the perfect spot for you. The tall grasses and palm trees are only a couple of options for obtaining gorgeous photos. Even the sky tends to cooperate really well here!

Villa Woodbine

2167 South Bayshore Drive

Miami, FL 33133

(305) 858-6660

If you are looking for classic, timeless, and elegance, you don’t have to look any further. Villa Woodbine brings Mediterranean-Renaissance style to the heart of Miami, amid the hustle and bustle of bikinis, nightclubs, and vacationers. The private mansion located in Coconut Grove is available for bookings through their website.

Pinecrest Gardens

5855 S.W. 111th St.

Miami, FL 33156

The Pinecrest Gardens are a stunning location to take wedding photos. The beautiful and exotic botanical gardens are simply breathtaking and will provide you with a natural setting with gorgeous colors from rich, dense greens, to blooms of yellows, pinks, purples, and reds. This is the perfect location for nature-lovers. There is an admission fee of $5 per person.

Wynwood Walls

2520 N.W. 2nd Ave.

This outdoor art gallery features larger than life street art that would be the perfect, unique backdrop for any wedding photos. This amazing collection of creativity features work by artists from all over the world. This spot is perfect for one-of-a-kind shots that you can’t really get anywhere else. With so many different styles of art to choose from, you and your photographer will easily be able to come up with ideas and capture some really amazing pictures on your special day.

Vizcaya Museum and Gardens

3251 South Miami Ave.

Miami FL. 33129

Looking for that “wow” factor? You will find it at Vizcaya. This is one of the most popular places for engagement and wedding photos in all of Miami — and for good reason! Vizcaya Museum and Gardens is a National Historic Landmark that boasts some of the most incredible settings both indoor and out. The architecture, bridges, landscapes, and art make this a one-stop-shop for some of the most elegant pictures. Admission is $18 per person — but we think it is totally worth it!

