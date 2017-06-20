Tropical Storm Bret Dumping Rain On Windward Islands

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Tropical Storm Bret is moving along the northeastern coast of South America.
At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 75 miles east-southeast of Isla Margarita. The storm had maximum sustained winds of 40 mph as it moved to the west-northwest at 21 mph.
On the forecast track, the center of the tropical storm will move into the extreme southeastern Caribbean Sea later today.
Little change in strength is forecast today, and a weakening trend is expected to begin later today when Bret is forecast to become a tropical depression.
Tropical Storm Bret is only the third tropical storm in 167 years of recordkeeping to form before July 1st in the Main Development Region of the tropical Atlantic east of the Antilles.
The government of Trinidad and Tobago has discontinued the Tropical Storm Warning for Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada.
A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Venezuela from Pedernales to Cumana including Isla de Margarita.
A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for Bonaire, Curacao, and Aruba.
Bret is expected to produce up to 4 inches of rain over the Windward Islands and the northeastern coast of Venezuela through today.
- Click here for ways to prepare yourself for an impending storm from our Hurricane Preps page
- Click here for latest news surrounding hurricanes and the National Hurricane Center
- Click here to see all of the latest maps when a storm forms in the Atlantic
- Click here to download the CBS4 2017 Hurricane Guide (English)
- Click here for Live Weather Blog
- Download the CBS4 Weather App Here