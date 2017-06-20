“Potential” Tropical Cyclone #3 Could Become Tropical Storm Cindy

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Potential Tropical Cyclone #3 in the Gulf of Mexico will likely become Tropical Storm Cindy.

At 5 a.m., the center of the disturbance was about 305 miles south-southwest of the mouth of the Mississippi River. The storm’s maximum sustained winds were 40 mph as it moved to the northwest at 8 mph.

On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to be near the Louisiana coast late Wednesday or Wednesday night. Some slight strengthening is possible before the system reaches the coast.

A Tropical Storm Warning is now in effect from Cameron, Louisiana to Intracoastal City.

A Tropical Storm Watch is in effect for west of Cameron to High Island.

Residents along the U.S. Gulf Coast from the central Texas coast to the western Florida Panhandle are being urged to keep an eye on this storm.

Tropical storm conditions are expected to first reach the coast within the warning area by this afternoon. Tropical storm conditions are possible in the watch area on Wednesday.

The disturbance is expected to produce up to 8 inches of rain, with isolated maximum amounts of

10 inches, over southeastern Louisiana, southern Mississippi, southern Alabama, and the Florida Panhandle through Thursday morning. Rainfall amounts of 2 to 4 inches with isolated maximum amounts of 6 inches can be expected farther west across southwest Louisiana into southeast Texas through Thursday morning.

A tornado or two is possible this afternoon and tonight from south-central Louisiana to the western Florida Panhandle.