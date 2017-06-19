Warnings Up As Disturbance Takes Aim At Windward Islands

June 19, 2017 7:40 AM
Hurricane, Hurricane Season, Tropical Storm, Windward Islands

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Warnings remain in effect for several of the Windward Islands as a tropical disturbance heads their way.

At 5 a.m. the center of the system was about 400 miles east-southeast of Trinidad. Packing maximum sustained winds of 40 mph it was moving to the west at about 23 mph.

A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Barbados, St. Vincent and the Grenadines, Trinidad, Tobago, and Grenada.

A fast motion toward the west-northwest is expected over the next 48 hours. On the forecast track, the disturbance is expected to move through the Windward Islands tonight and early Tuesday.

Some strengthening is expected during the next 48 hours and the disturbance is forecast to be a tropical storm when it moves through the Windward Islands, dumping up to four inches of rain.

