Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Now Underway

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Hurricane season 2017 is officially underway and folks looking to buy hurricane supplies can save a few bucks this weekend.
Under a new law signed by Gov. Rick Scott, Florida residents don’t have to pay sale taxes on “disaster preparedness” supplies during a three-day tax “holiday.”
The tax-free weekend starts Friday, June 2nd and runs through Sunday June 4th.
CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF QUALIFYING ITEMS.
The exemption covers things like flashlights, portable radios, tarpaulins, first-aid kits, batteries and coolers, with all items having a price limit. For instance, Floridians can buy a portable generator tax free, if it costs $750 or less.
