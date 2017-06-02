Disaster Preparedness Sales Tax Holiday Now Underway

June 2, 2017 3:29 PM
Filed Under: Gov. Rick Scott, Hurricane Season, Sales Tax, Sales Tax Holiday, Taxes

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

TALLAHASSEE (CBSMiami) – Hurricane season 2017 is officially underway and folks looking to buy hurricane supplies can save a few bucks this weekend.

Under a new law signed by Gov. Rick Scott, Florida residents don’t have to pay sale taxes on “disaster preparedness” supplies during a three-day tax “holiday.”

The tax-free weekend starts Friday, June 2nd and runs through Sunday June 4th.

CLICK HERE FOR A FULL LIST OF QUALIFYING ITEMS.

The exemption covers things like flashlights, portable radios, tarpaulins, first-aid kits, batteries and coolers, with all items having a price limit. For instance, Floridians can buy a portable generator tax free, if it costs $750 or less.

 

 

 

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Get Your Daily Dose
Weather Forecast 24/7
Moving U To Stay Fit

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch