Best Bagels And Lox In Miami

By: Effie Orfanides

Lox is a fillet of brined salmon that is generally served as a breakfast or brunch item on top of a bagel. People are generally able to choose what kind of bagel they would like and the flavor of cream cheese they’d prefer to accompany their lox. The sandwich is traditionally garnished with tomato, sliced red onion, and sometimes capers. If you are in Miami, Florida, and you’re looking for that perfect bagel and lox, you’ve come to the right place. Choose any one of the following deli/bakeries for your breakfast, brunch, or lunch, and you will not be disappointed.

Roasters ‘N Toasters

9465 S. Dixie Highway

Miami, FL 33156

(305) 251-4848

www.roastersntoasters.com

This New York Deli has been voted the best deli in all of Florida. They have several different types of bagels to choose from as well as an array of cream cheeses. If you decided to order a large bagel and lox, you will pay about $15 but you will get a really generous portion of salmon. If you choose the small, you will pay a little over $10. Many Roasters ‘N Toasters patrons swear by the chive cream cheese and love the flavor when paired with the brined salmon.

Original Lots Of Lox

14995 S. Dixie Highway

Miami, FL 33176

(305) 252-2010

www.originallotsoflox.com 14995 S. Dixie HighwayMiami, FL 33176(305) 252-2010

Original Lots Of Lox is known for the breakfast fare and their food is so good that people come back again and again. If the name of the eatery didn’t give you a big hint at the delicious lox served up on a daily basis, perhaps this synopsis will! The bagels aren’t made in-house but they are always fresh and the generous portion of salmon is very tasty. A bagel with lox and cream cheese will run you about $15. Original Lots Of Lox also offers a bagel with lox spread (said to be awesome) which costs about $6.

Toasted Bagelry & Deli

83 S.W. 8th St.

This self-proclaimed “rustic bagel, sandwich, and breakfast joint” is home to one of the best bagel and lox sandwiches in Miami. The eatery was opened by two Egyptian brothers Islam and Khaled, who worked serving bagels in New York and New Jersey before deciding to bring that goodness to southern Florida. A favorite menu item offered at Toasted Bagelry & Deli is the Normandi Lox overstuffed deli sandwich. For $11, you can enjoy this bagel topped with Philadelphia cream cheese, Nova Lox, tomato, onion, and capers. Choose your own flavor of cream cheese (we suggest the jalapeño for a nice kick) for an additional cost.

Related: Best 24-Hour Diners In Miami

The Social Club

1717 Collins Ave.



(305) 604-1800

www.socialclubatsurfcomber.com Miami Beach, FL 33139(305) 604-1800

The Social Club offers a stylish, chill atmosphere in the heart of Miami Beach. Located at Kimpton’s Surfcomber South Beach, The Social Club offers one of the best bagel and lox sandwiches in the area. Their “everything” bagel with Scottish smoked salmon is topped with mixed greens, pickled red onion, cucumber caper, cream cheese, and heirloom tomato and costs $14.

Big Pink

157 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

(305) 532-4700

www.mylesrestaurantgroup.com 157 Collins Ave.Miami Beach, FL 33139(305) 532-4700

Big Pink is in the same restaurant group of celebrity hotspot, Prime 112. Big Pink has been open since 1996 and is Myles Chefetz’s take on the “retro diner experience.” Some say that the $15 “Myles High Smoked Salmon Club” will change your life. It is served with red onion, Swiss cheese, bacon, tomato, avocado, and basil mayo for a bit of their own twist on the classic bagel and lox sandwich.

Related: Best Signature Cocktails In Miami