Family Assistance Center Set Up In Wake Of Deadly Mass Shooting At FLL

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Broward County has established a toll-free number for passengers and family members affected by Friday’s deadly mass shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. Five people were killed and eight others injured.
A Family Assistance Center has been established at the Renaissance Hotel, 1617 SE 17th Street in Fort Lauderdale, Florida 33316. The telephone number of the hotel is 954-626-1700.
Friends and family can call the Broward County Call Center, toll free, at 866-435-9355, for the latest information. The Call Center will be open for extended hours today and until further notice.
LIVE COVERAGE: DEADLY MASS SHOOTING AT FLL
Authorities haven’t given a possible motive for the deadly shooting. The suspect, identified as Esteban Santiago Ruiz, was taken into custody after throwing down his weapon and lying spread-eagle on the ground authorities and witnesses said.
Broward County commissioner Chip LaMarca, who was briefed on the attack by the Broward Sheriff’s Office said the shooter had arrived on a flight from Canada with a gun in a checked bag and that after claiming the bag, he loaded the gun in a bathroom and started shooting in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2, which serves Delta Airlines and Air Canada.
The Airport has suspended all operations until further notice. Port Everglades is closed to inbound land traffic until further notice. Passengers are asked to call their airline or cruise line for latest information.