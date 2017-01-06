LIVE | Deadly Shooting At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport

Suspected Airport Gunman Had Active Military ID

January 6, 2017 2:47 PM
Filed Under: Ft. Lauderdale-Hollywood Int'l Airport, Mass Shooting

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The gunman in a deadly attack at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been identified.

Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, 26, has been named as the suspected shooters.

//platform.twitter.com/widgets.js

Law enforcement said he was found with an active military ID and is an American citizen. Previous known addresses were in Penvelas, Puerto Rico and Anchorage, Alaska.

Santiago also has a minor criminal history. No one else was taken into custody.

Five people died and several others were injured.

Comments

One Comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia