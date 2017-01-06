Suspected Airport Gunman Had Active Military ID

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — The gunman in a deadly attack at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport has been identified.
Esteban Santiago-Ruiz, 26, has been named as the suspected shooters.
BREAKING: Shooter ID'd as Esteban Santiago, law enforcement source tells CBS News. Situation is developing, shelter in place remains at FLL
Law enforcement said he was found with an active military ID and is an American citizen. Previous known addresses were in Penvelas, Puerto Rico and Anchorage, Alaska.
Santiago also has a minor criminal history. No one else was taken into custody.
Five people died and several others were injured.
