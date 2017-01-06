LIVE| Special Report: Shooting At Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

3 Dead After Shooting At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport

January 6, 2017 1:42 PM
Filed Under: Fort Lauderdale, Fort Lauderdale Hollywood International Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter 

MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Three people have died after a reported shooting at  Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).

The reported shooting happened at the airport around 1 p.m., according to Broward Fire Rescue.

Multiple patients were taken to the hospital. At least one was taken to Broward General Hospital.

Chopper4 was over the scene as travelers were being shuffled around the tarmac near the Delta Airlines terminal around 1 p.m. Crime scene tape was also up in the arrival area of the airport.

Airport officials are only saying there was an ‘ongoing incident’ in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 which has been closed down.

Federal Aviation Administration officials said the south side of the airport is operating but not the north side – where the incident happened.

Delta and Air Canada Flights are affected by this incident.

Those in the area took to social media to report what they were looking at.

This story is developing. Check back with cbsmiami.com for the latest information. 

Comments

One Comment

  1. Richard Davidson (@Richaard1725) says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    Another Allah Akbar moment?

    Reply | Report comment |
  2. Steve Frank says:
    January 6, 2017 at 1:28 pm

    cue Obama…and the anti 2A crowd….

    Reply | Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Miami

Follow Us On Facebook
Weather Forecast 24/7

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia