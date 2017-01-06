3 Dead After Shooting At Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood Int’l Airport

Follow CBSMIAMI.COM: Facebook | Twitter
MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Three people have died after a reported shooting at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport (FLL).
The reported shooting happened at the airport around 1 p.m., according to Broward Fire Rescue.
Multiple patients were taken to the hospital. At least one was taken to Broward General Hospital.
Chopper4 was over the scene as travelers were being shuffled around the tarmac near the Delta Airlines terminal around 1 p.m. Crime scene tape was also up in the arrival area of the airport.
Airport officials are only saying there was an ‘ongoing incident’ in the baggage claim area of Terminal 2 which has been closed down.
Federal Aviation Administration officials said the south side of the airport is operating but not the north side – where the incident happened.
Delta and Air Canada Flights are affected by this incident.
Those in the area took to social media to report what they were looking at.
