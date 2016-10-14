Hurricane Nicole Racing Off To Northeast

October 14, 2016 5:24 AM
Filed Under: Hurricane, Nicole

MIAMI (CBSMiami) – After lashing Bermuda with gusty winds and torrential rain, Hurricane Nicole is now racing off to the northeast.

At 5 a.m., the center of the system was about 675 miles south-southeast of Halifax, Nova Scotia.

Nicole’s maximum sustained winds were 85 mph as it headed to the east-northeast at 21 mph. Hurricane-force winds extend outward up to 70 miles from the center and tropical-storm-force winds extend outward up to 205 miles.

Weakening is forecast during the next 12 to 24 hours, but Nicole is expected to remain a powerful cyclone even when it could become a post-tropical cyclone on Saturday.

There are no coastal watches or warnings in effect.

Swells associated with Nicole will continue to affect Bermuda and the United States east coast from the Carolinas northward for the next couple of days. Swells from Nicole will begin to affect the coastline of Atlantic Canada on Friday and continue into the weekend. These swells will create dangerous surf conditions and rip currents.

