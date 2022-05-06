MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Storms along the coast of South Florida are possible Friday afternoon around 4 p.m. as winds push out of the south.
The southwest winds are also pushing smoke from a brush fire in a remote part of Broward County near U.S. 27 toward areas of Coral Springs and Tamarac.
Highs on Friday will stick around 88 degrees, but inland communities may crest over the 90-degree mark, and winds will be moving 11 to 14 mph, gusts closer to 20 mph.
The weekend will be mostly sunny, but showers and thunderstorms could be possible both Saturday and Sunday as temperatures climb into the 90's during the day.
Winds will turn out of the west on Saturday between 10 and 14 mph, gusts over 20 mph.
A brief break from the 90's by Monday and Tuesday as temperatures drop down in the mid 80's.