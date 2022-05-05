FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) – Some residents of northwest Broward and southern Palm Beach woke to the smell of smoke Thursday morning from brush fires in the Everglades.

According to Florida Forest Service, a fire northwest of Markham Park has burned more than 800 acres and was only about five percent contained at noon.

There are also two smaller fires, about 300 acres each, burning near the Broward/Palm Beach line. They too were also about five percent contained at noon.

Forest Service workers said these fires are kind of like Mother Nature’s way of housekeeping.

“What we have here is a fire that was ignited yesterday afternoon by lightning activity due to the thunderstorms. And we are going to see this pattern, as we do get thunderstorms, in the summertime. We’ll get the thunderstorm activity out here in the western parts of Broward and Palm Beach and those lightning strikes will hit that very dry sawgrass fuel,” said David Rosenbaum with the Forest Service.

The Forest Service said in the morning, the wind was coming from the west and heading east and there was a smell of smoke in the western suburbs. Late morning it shifted, coming from the north and heading south, so the smoke is no longer blowing over populated areas.