MIAMI (CBSMiami) – No bond for a man accused of shooting and killing a locksmith he had called to his Southwest Miami-Dade home.

A judge denied bond for Andre Paul-Noel III, 26, on Wednesday on a second-degree murder charge and set bond at $10,000 on a burglary charge.

According to the police report, Paul Noel hired locksmith Edwin Molina on April 24 to come to his home in the 10600 block of SW 170 Street on a lockout call.

While outside the home, police say, Paul-Noel pulled out a gun and shot 32-year-old Molina multiple times in the back and then called 911 to admit to the shooting.

The police report also states while still armed, Paul-Noel removed property from Molina’s vehicle and entered his home.

Molina was rushed to Jackson South Trauma Center, where he died.

While in police custody, the report states he was “unable to articulate the reasoning for the shooting,” and “began to display abnormal behavior, which included aggression towards detectives.”

The report also states he was involuntarily committed for a psychological evaluation, also known as a “Baker Act,” before his bond court appearance on Wednesday.

Molina’s mother, Linda Taylor, told CBS4 News on Monday she was stunned when she received word that her only son had died.

“I would like to get some answers. I would like to know what happened. I would like to know what provoked the situation,” she told CBS4’s Peter D’Oench. “He was such a good kid. We heard about this when someone came knocking at our door at three in the morning and that is when I heard the news. I just can’t believe he is not here anymore. I know there was some type of argument and that led to the shooting, that is all I know. That is all I have been able to find out.”