PARKLAND (CBS Miami) – Later gator! Some Parkland residents got a wild surprise when an alligator was spotted taking a late-night stroll through their residential neighborhood.

While not as large as some other recent gator sightings in Florida, this little guy had quite an attitude, hissing at police and animal control officers.

Eventually, the gator was gently guided back into a nearby lake.

Gator sightings are pretty common this time of year because it’s mating season and they get pretty active looking for a little love.

A very large gator was captured on video strolling through an Estero, Florida golf course fairway on April 16.

Another was spotted Easter Sunday cruising through Venice on April 17. before heading back to the neighborhood lake.

Another massive alligator was spotted two days later in Venice crossing a street and causing a bit of a traffic jam as deputies blocked the road.

Venice, Florida is a real hot spot when it comes to large alligator sightings.

On April 11, Florida man Daniel Kaufman also watched in disbelief when a different but just as large alligator, which was also missing a foot, walked across a busy road in Venice and vanished underneath his truck before reappearing on the other side.

WATCH WEB EXTRA VIDEO HERE:

According to the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission, gator mating starts in April and continues through June before a female alligator deposits an average of 32 to 46 eggs later that month or in July.