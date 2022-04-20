Get The AppDon't miss live, streaming breaking news and weather from CBSMiami; Click to get the App now!
By CBSMiami.com Team
Alligator, Florida News

VENICE (CBSMiami) — Traffic jams are nothing new in the Sunshine state but what about traffic jams caused by reptiles?

Another massive alligator was spotted taking a stroll in the middle of a busy road in Venice.

The Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office shared a video on its Facebook page of the giant gator as deputies shut the road down so it could safely cross the road and lead it away from residential areas.

Turns out, Venice, Florida is a real hot spot when it comes to large alligator sightings.

Big gator caught on video strolling through Venice, Florida neighborhood on Easter Sunday morning on April 17, 2022. (Credit: Sarasota County Sheriff’s Office)

On Easter Sunday morning, another large alligator was spotted taking an early morning stroll in a residential neighborhood before it made its way into a lake.

And on April 11, Florida man Daniel Kaufman watched in disbelief when a large alligator, which was also missing a foot, walked across a busy road and vanished underneath his truck before reappearing on the other side.

WATCH WEB EXTRA VIDEO HERE:

 

Co-existing with alligators is part of life in Florida, especially during mating season when these gators are just looking for love. It’s this time of year when alligators are much more active and often lead to more frequent run-in with humans.

FWC reminds the public that alligators should be left alone. State law prohibits killing, harassing, or possessing alligators except under permit. You should never remove one from its natural habitat.

If you’re concerned about an alligator larger than 4 feet in your area and believe it poses a threat to people, pets or property, FWC says to call its Nuisance Alligator Hotline at 866-FWC-GATOR (844-392-4286).

