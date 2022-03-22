MIAMI (CBSMiami) – It seems like the Dolphins have been hyperactive in free agency, signing players every day.

Well, it’s because they are.

Perhaps the biggest of all the signings is the latest one: veteran left tackle Terron Armstead.

He is a three-time pro bowler in his nine NFL seasons with New Orleans.

The offensive line has been an area in need of improvement and the Dolphins have addressed it.

Line It Up

A reported five-year, $75 million contract nets the Dolphins their new left tackle.

Miami’s line was the NFL’s worst pass blocking unit. It made it nearly impossible to fairly evaluate quarterback Tua Tagovailoa.

Enter Armstead.

He has been one of the league’s best left tackles since 2013. He will be 31 years old when the season starts and did miss time last season with a knee injury that required surgery. Various ailments kept him out of games in some of the previous years. The hope is he is now healthy enough to play at least the majority of the games.

Add in left guard Connor Williams, signed as a free agent from Dallas, and the Dolphins may have their line issues solved.

Robert Hunt will be a definite starter on the right side, either staying at guard or sliding back out to tackle where he played two years ago.

The team could still pursue a center. Michael Deiter started last season when he was healthy, and Liam Eichenberg should take the other spot on the right side with Hunt.

Offense Claimed

Besides the free agent offensive linemen, the Dolphins also signed two running backs, a fullback and wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr. from Dallas.

All four will fit in with the type of offensive scheme new head coach Mike McDaniel will implement.

They also held on to the team’s top tight duo of Mike Gesicki and Durham Smythe.

The Dolphins introduced their new players on a Zoom call, and it was fascinating to hear some of the adjectives players used for McDaniel. The phrase “mad scientist” and words “genius” and “guru” were amongst the accolades.

Draft Flexibility

With basically the entire defense returning, and the moves made on offense, the Dolphins do not appear to be in need to draft a player at a specific position.

It will be interesting to see how they utilize their picks, especially the early ones, if they just go for the best player available.

They have the flexibility to do that if they choose, thanks to so many signings of new players and keeping numerous free agents.

Areas still in need of help include inside linebacker, perhaps offensive line and playmakers on offense.