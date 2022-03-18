CRISIS IN UKRAINERussian strikes intensify, hit Ukraine's western city of Lviv for the 1st time
MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins announced Friday they have signed wide receiver Cedrick Wilson Jr., an unrestricted free agent from the Dallas Cowboys.

In three seasons with the Cowboys, Wilson recorded 67 career receptions for 837 yards with eight touchdowns. In the 2021-22 season, he had the best season of his career.

Wilson caught career-highs in receptions (45), receiving yards (602), and touchdowns (six).

He was also used as a special teams returner, having 18 career punt returns for 69 yards and three career kickoff returns for 64 yards.

The Dolphins also made other moves this week in signing wide receiver Trent Sherfield from the San Francisco 49ers and re-signed linebacker Elandon Roberts.

