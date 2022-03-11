MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The city of Miami Gardens was prepping all day Friday for Jazz in The Gardens, as they kick off their anticipated weekend.

“It’s a festival for us, by us,” said Vernita Nelson, the assistant Miami Gardens city manager.

Emotions were running high Friday as the community prepared for some of their largest events.

“You know it started in a small parking lot and it blossomed into this world-renown event so we’re just excited to have it back,” said Rodney Harris, Mayor of Miami Gardens.

The kickoff started Friday with a women’s empowerment luncheon, where they honored women throughout the community, including the woman who started it all, Shirley Gibson the first Mayor of Miami Gardens.

“We want to get back to a sense of normalcy and this Jazz in the Gardens will do just that,” said Mayor Harris.

“What’s good for Miami Gardens is good for Miami Dade. This is how we live and eat in Miami, we’re a tourism town and let’s not pretend that we’re not,” said Oliver G. Gilbert III, Vice Chairman of Miami Dade.

This weekend some of their top headliners include, Mary J. Blige, H.E.R., and Rick Ross.

Something Mayor Harris says will offer a sense of relief to the community, especially now.

“We just want this to be a time where people can unwind, put some of their thoughts and differences, we know what’s going on in the world today and just put those aside for a few minutes, a few hours and just have a wonderful time,” said Harris.

Harris continued to say that he wants people to enjoy each other’s company this weekend, and to know that everyone is always welcome in Miami Gardens.

Gates open at 3 p.m. on Saturday.