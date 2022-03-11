MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Record executive and Grammy-Award winner rapper, Rick Ross, returns to his hometown stage on Saturday night for his first ever appearance at Jazz in the Gardens in Miami Gardens.

The weekend festival has been a staple for more than a decade, but after a brief break due to the pandemic, it returns this weekend with Ross as one of the headliners.

From his very early days on the hip hop scene, Rick Ross has proudly displayed his Miami roots. Despite performances all over the world, it’s ironic he’s never appeared on one of the biggest music stages in Miami, Jazz in the Gardens, until now.

“I go hard every time I go, but this time will be special because I’m home,” said Ross. “First time at Jazz in the Gardens. I’m going to make sure it’s historic. That’s the only way I know.”

Ross will co-headline with some of the biggest names in the music industry including Mary J Blige, who is fresh from her Super Bowl performance.

“This generation you have your own little Coachella, right here in the city,” he said. “I just wanna watch the lineup, watch the crowd, watch everybody that’s from here and not from here coming together to be here, right in my neighborhood.”

Ross, born William Roberts, grew up in Carol City, which is now Miami Gardens. He got his start in music very early and scored big hits with “Hustlin’,” “Aston Martin,” and “Money In The Grave.”

“I don’t focus on the money; I focus on making history. Let’s do something that’s legendary,” he explained.

Legendary is what it will feel like when he takes the stage in Miami Gardens on Saturday night.

“I was happy to be a part of it, because over so many years I’ve watched it grow into something much bigger than we could have imagined.”

It’ll be a full circle moment for this hometown boy on Saturday night. Others taking the stage include R&B singer H.E.R., SWV, The Roots (with special guest T-Pain), and The Isley Brothers.

