HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – One of three suspects, wanted for running a real estate fraud scheme, appeared in court Monday morning following her arrest.

According to Homestead police, Priscilla Marie Contreras, 31, turned herself in on Sunday night, under pressure from her family.

She was placed on house arrest after police say she acted as a realtor and lured her victims to empty homes through social media listings and provided fake leases and collected deposits from dozens of families.

Police say she didn’t do it alone.

Her two accomplices, Yordani Carriles Diaz and Deinoser Bravo, would pretend to be homeowners and conduct money transactions with the victims, officials said.

“In some cases they would go to the extent of having their victims go to a police department, get background records, fill out paperwork, and then call them back and say, ‘you have been approved, but we need some type of down payment,'” Homestead Police Capt. Fernando Morales said last week.

Diaz and Bravo are still on the loose.

They’re involved in more than a dozen fraud cases countywide, according to police.

Contreras faces multiple counts, including grand theft, organized scheme to defraud and acting as a real estate broker without a license.

Anyone with information on Diaz and Bravo should call Homestead Police at 305-247-1535 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.