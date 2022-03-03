CRISIS IN UKRAINERussian Troops Intensify Offensive But Ukrainians Aren't Back Down
By CBSMiami.com Team
HOMESTEAD (CBSMiami) – Three fraud suspects are on the run as Homestead police ask for the public’s help in finding them.

The three suspects are wanted for an organized scheme to defraud, resulting in several victims throughout Homestead and Miami-Dade County, according to police.

Investigators are releasing their pictures to hopefully prevent further fraud activity.

Police have identified the suspects as Priscilla Marie Contreras, 32, Yordani Carriles Diaz, 43, and Deinoser Bravo, 47.

Investigators say Contreras would act as a realtor and lure victims to vacant residences via social media where Diaz and Bravo would pose as homeowners and conduct money transactions with the victims.

So far, the city of Homestead has documented eight cases and there are another eight cases in Miami-Dade County.

Anyone with information on the whereabouts of these subjects are urged to contact the Homestead Police Department at 305-247-1535 or Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.

