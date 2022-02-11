MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins continue their offseason moves.

Earlier this week, CBS4 News partner, The Miami Herald cited a league source, to announce the team had hired former Dolphins player Wes Welker as their new wide receivers coach.

Welker held the same job position with the San Francisco 49ers for the past three seasons, where he worked alongside new Dolphins coach Mike McDaniel.

Welker, 40, played for the Dolphins for three seasons from 2004 to 2007 before being traded to the New England Patriots.

He also went on to later play with the Denver Broncos and St. Louis Rams.

Upon retiring in 2015, Welker spent two seasons with the Houston Texans as an offensive assistant and special teams assistant in 2017 and 2018 before joining the 49ers in 2019.

Now reunited with McDaniel, Welker hopes to revitalize the Dolphins’ young receiving core led by Jaylen Waddle and DeVante Parker.

He replaces Josh Grizzard as the Miami Dolphins’ receivers coach.