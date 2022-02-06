MIAMI (CBSMiami) – The Miami Dolphins have named 49ers offensive coordinator Mike McDaniel as the team’s new head coach.

McDaniel interviewed for the position on Monday and again on Friday, eventually beating out names like Michigan head coach Jim Harbaugh and Dallas Cowboys offensive coordinator Kellen Moore.

Prior to joining Kyle Shanahan in San Fran, McDaniel had worked for the Atlanta Falcons, Cleveland Browns, Washington Football Team, Houston Texans and Denver Broncos in various roles.

While not a household name, McDaniel’s offensive acumen has been lauded within NFL circles.

Using third-year wide receiver Deebo Samuel as a running back is a prime example of his innovate thinking. Samuel, who was named first-team All-Pro, scored eight rushing touchdowns, breaking the NFL record for the most rushing TDs in a single season by a wide receiver.

Fans will undoubtedly be excited to watch McDaniel work with electric Fins wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, another record breaker. In his first NFL season, Waddle hauled in 104 catches, breaking the NFL rookie record for receptions.

But above all else, the Dolphins hired a respected offensive mind in the hopes of elevating quarterback Tua Tagovailoa’s game.

Tagovailoa has shown flashes of brilliance, but a reportedly contentious relationship with previous head coach Brian Flores appeared to have hindered his development.

In his second season, Tagovailoa finished with a passer rating of 90.1 with 16 TDs to 10 interceptions.