MIAMI (CBSMiami) – A new COVID-19 testing site has opened at the Miami Marine Stadium on Virginia Key.

The site, at 3501 Rickenbacker Causeway, is open daily from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. The tests are free.

“With demand for COVID tests on the rise, the City of Miami is pleased to partner with Impact Health to help keep families in our community safe as we start off the new year and ensure testing is available to anyone who needs it,” said Mayor Francis Suarez.

Drive-though and walk-up testing is available, and no appointment is necessary. While appointments are not necessary, individuals may choose to schedule one here.

