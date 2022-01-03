  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
Filed Under:Coronavirus, COVID Testing, Local TV, Miami News

TAMARAC (CBSMiami) – Four more COVID testing sites are slated to open in Broward this week.

On Monday, Mullins Park will begin offering COVID-19 testing. That runs Monday to Saturday from 8 a.m. to 4 p.m.

On Tuesday, testing will be available at the Tamarac Sports Complex and Lauderhill Sports Park. They will open at 9 a.m. and 8 a.m. respectively.

And on Thursday, testing will be offered at the Miramar Youth Enrichment Center. That starts at 7 a.m.

If you need to find a testing site near you, click here.

