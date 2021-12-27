MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miami-Dade County officials are giving out free take-home rapid test kits in an effort to meet the rise in demand for testing.
“As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement.READ MORE: Holiday COVID Test Site Closures Left People Scrambling
The county held its first distribution at five library locations on Friday.
Officials will be giving out more on Monday at 27 library locations during normal operating hours.
The sites are as follows:
- Allapattah Branch
1799 NW 35 Street
- Arcola Lakes Branch
8240 NW 7 Avenue
- California Club Branch
700 Ives Dairy Road
- Coconut Grove Branch
2875 McFarlane Road
- Concord Branch
3882 SW 112 Avenue
- Coral Reef Branch
9211 SW 152 Street
- Country Walk Branch
15433 SW 137 Avenue
- Edison Center Branch
531 NW 62 Street
- Fairlawn Branch
6376 SW 8 Street
- Golden Glades Branch
100 NE 166 Street
- Hialeah Gardens Branch
13451 NW 107 Avenue
- Hispanic Branch Library
1398 SW 1 Street
- International Mall Branch
10315 NW 12 Street
Doral
- Kendale Lakes Branch
15205 SW 88 Street
- Main Library
101 West Flagler Street
- Miami Beach Regional Library
227 22nd Street
- Miami Lakes Branch
6699 Windmill Gate Road
- Naranja Branch
14850 SW 280 Street
- North Dade Regional Library
2455 NW 183 Street
- North Shore Branch
7501 Collins Avenue
- Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch
2930 Aventura Boulevard
- Palm Springs North Branch
17601 NW 78 Avenue
- South Dade Regional
10750 SW 211 Street
- South Miami Branch
6000 Sunset Drive
- Westchester Regional Library
9445 Coral Way
- West Flagler Branch
5050 West Flagler Street
- West Kendall Regional Library
10201 Hammocks Boulevard
There is a limit of up to three tests per household while supplies last.READ MORE: 13-Year-Old Boynton Beach Boy Riding Dirt Bike Dies During Attempted Traffic Stop
For those wanting to go to a test site, there will be changes for the upcoming holiday weekend.
On New Year’s Eve, all Miami-Dade sites have regular hours except South Dade Government Center and Tropical Park, which close at 7 p.m.
On New Year’s Day, the open sites are: Tropical Park, South Dade Government Center, Miami Dade College North Campus, and PortMiami.
In Broward, all test sites are closed on New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day.MORE NEWS: Kwanzaa Underway, Honors African Americans' Ancestral Roots
For a list of COVID testing sites across South Florida, click here.