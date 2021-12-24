TRACKING SANTANORAD Is Monitoring Santa's Journey Around The Globe
By CBSMiami.com Team
MIAMI (CBSMiami – Miami Dade is now offering free take-home rapid test kits at public libraries in an effort to meet the rapid rise in demand for COVID testing.

“As we tackle the spread of Omicron and the recent surge in demand for COVID testing, Miami-Dade County is doing everything we can to make testing as accessible as possible across our community – including by distributing free take-home rapid test kits to residents,” said Mayor Daniella Levine Cava in a statement.

Residents can pick up a take-home rapid test kit at five library locations on Friday, December 24, from 9 am – 3 pm, while supplies last.

Those locations are:

  • North Dade Regional Library
    2455 NW 183 Street
    Miami Gardens
  • Kendale Lakes Branch Library
    15205 SW 88 Street
    Miami
  • Northeast Dade – Aventura Branch
    2930 Aventura Boulevard
    Aventura
  • South Dade Regional Library
    10750 SW 211 Street
    Cutler Bay
  • Westchester Regional Library
    9445 Coral Way
    Miami
The mayor gave a special thanks to Dr. Yesenia Villalta with the Florida Department of Health in Miami-Dade County for providing the supply of test kits to help keep the community safe.

“By taking the simple precautions that we all know work, we can get through this holiday season safely together,” said Levine Cava.

Starting Monday, December 27, kits will be available at 27 library locations during regular operating hours.

There is a limit of up to three tests per household while supplies last.

