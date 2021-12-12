MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Miami police have made two arrests following a vicious machete attack on Friday that left one man hospitalized.

Emilio Vilchez and Carlos Benitez are both charged with felony battery.

Investigators say the attack took place during an argument between Vilchez, Benitez, and two other men early Friday morning in the area of NW 22 Avenue and 28 Street in Allapattah.

During the argument, police say, one of the suspects pulled out a machete.

When officers arrived, they found a man in a pool of blood.

That man, in his 60s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

A second man was slashed in the face and treated at the scene.