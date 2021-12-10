  • CBS4 News

By CBSMiami.com Team
ALLAPATTAH (CBSMiami) – Two men are hurt, and three others are being detained by police following an incident in Allapattah that may have involved a machete.

According to Miami Police, officers responded to NW 22 Avenue and 28 regarding a man waving a machete around 6:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in a pool of blood.

MACHETE ATTACK

Scene of machete attack in Allapattah on Dec. 10, 2021. (CBS4)

That man, in his 60s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital’s Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.

A second man, police said, had a slash on his face that appeared to be from a machete. He was treated on the scene by fire rescue.

CBS4 captured video of police recovering a machete from the scene and placing it into a bag.

Miami police recover machete from crime scene in Allapattah on Dec. 10, 2021. (CBS4)

It also appears one of the men was tied up, according to police, who are still investigating the scene.

