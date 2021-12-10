ALLAPATTAH (CBSMiami) – Two men are hurt, and three others are being detained by police following an incident in Allapattah that may have involved a machete.
According to Miami Police, officers responded to NW 22 Avenue and 28 regarding a man waving a machete around 6:00 a.m. When officers arrived, they found a man in a pool of blood.
That man, in his 60s, was transported to Jackson Memorial Hospital's Ryder Trauma Center in serious condition.
A second man, police said, had a slash on his face that appeared to be from a machete. He was treated on the scene by fire rescue.
CBS4 captured video of police recovering a machete from the scene and placing it into a bag.

It also appears one of the men was tied up, according to police, who are still investigating the scene.