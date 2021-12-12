MIAMI (CBSMiami) — Divers at Neptune Memorial Reef installed a memorial plaque on Sunday afternoon to honor the 98 victims of the Surfside condo collapse.

Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and some of the families of the victims were on the boat that left the Miami Beach Marina to install the memorial plaque in the reef.

Manny Guara, managing director of several funeral homes in the Miami area, who lost four family members in the collapse, was also there to honor his family members who died when Champlain Towers South collapsed on June 24.

The Neptune Memorial Reef is located a few miles off the coast of Key Biscayne, 40 feet below the surface.

It’s the first and only underwater cemetery in the world. The total area of the Neptune Memorial Reef spans 16 acres of underwater real estate.

It’s design is inspired by the famed “Lost City of Atlantis” with structures that allow the expansive underwater sanctuary to become a thriving habitat where marine life can live and flourish.