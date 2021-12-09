MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Miramar police have released new video they say shows the suspect’s vehicle in a recent double shooting.
Police said the video shows a red sedan that was carrying several people, including the accused shooter.
It happened Monday, November 29th, at around 9 p.m., in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard at the gated community of The Enclave in Miramar.
According to police, a man and woman were in an apartment when someone shot through the sliding glass patio doors.
Both were hit and were rushed to the hospital where they recovered from their injuries.
There is a $5,000 reward for information leading to an arrest and conviction.