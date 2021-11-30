MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two people were taken to the hospital after they were shot in a Miramar apartment.
It happened Monday night in the gated community The Enclave at Miramar.READ MORE: NASA Postpones Spacewalk Due To Space Junk Warning, Too Risky For Astronauts
According to police, the man and woman were in an apartment in the 2000 block of Renaissance Boulevard when some shot through the sliding glass patio doors. Both were hit.READ MORE: 'Giving Tuesday' Provides Opportunity To Help South Florida Communities In Need
They were taken to Memorial Regional Hospital and expected to be okay.
Police set up a perimeter, and with the assistance of a Broward Sheriff’s helicopter, the area was searched but no suspect was found.MORE NEWS: Fourth Stimulus Check: Should You Expect Another Relief Payment?
Investigators are trying to determine what led to the shooting.