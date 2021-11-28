MIAMI (CBSMiami) – Two CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy finalists took in the sights and sounds of NFL action on Sunday, watching the Miami Dolphins take on the Carolina Panthers.
CBS4’s Mike Cugno caught up with American Heritage defensive end Marvin Jones Jr. and St. Thomas Aquinas quarterback Zion Turner.READ MORE: Former US Rep. Carrie Meek Passes Away At 95
Cugno’s first question went to Jones.
“You see Nat Moore walking around. Has he imparted any wisdom on you these last few week,” he asked.
“Definitely. You know being up and running for this trophy is definitely been amazing and talking to him was even better,” Jones responded.
The next question was for Turner and his Raiders squad.READ MORE: Officer Injured, Suspect Dead Following Coral Gables Police-Involved Shooting
“You guys are still in the playoffs. St. Thomas Aquinas killing it right now. So how focused Are you still on football? I know the Nat Moore Trophy is a big thing, but how focused are you right now? And what’s the game plan this week?” Cugno asked.
“Yeah, we’re definitely focused. You know, we have to take every week one step at a time, one play at a time, one game at a time. But, you know, the Nat Moore is a great accomplishment, but right now I want to state championship,” he responded.
Chaminade Madonna defensive end Kenyatta Jackson Jr. and Dillard wide receiver Devaughn Mortimore are the two other the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy finalists.
Public voting is now open for the final four.
Go to NatMooreTrophy.com to cast your vote.MORE NEWS: ‘I Have Goose Bumps’: Zoo Miami's Ron Magil On 'Rita' Laying 2nd Egg On Live Bald Eagle Cam
The winner will be announced on Wednesday, December 15, on the CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Presentation at 7:30pm on CBS4.