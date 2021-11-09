CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy Finalists

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy recognizes the top high school player (any position, any division, and any school in Miami-Dade, Broward and Monroe Counties) who demonstrates positive character, leadership attributes, and meets all team standards for academics, sportsmanship and conduct both on and off the field.

We asked you to submit your nominations and those nominations came in by the hundreds.

Now, there are four finalists and it is almost your turn to cast your vote on who you think should be honored as the top high school football player in South Florida.

Voting begins Nov. 19 at 8:00 p.m. and ends Nov. 30 at 12:01 a.m. (Rules)

Want to learn more about each nominee?

Watch our player profiles below.

KENYATTA JACKSON PLAYER PROFILE

Kenyatta Jackson

Chaminade Madonna High School

Defensive End, Senior, 6’5”, 235 lbs.

12 Sacks, 44 Tackles

MARVIN JONES JR. PLAYER PROFILE

Marvin Jones Jr.

American Heritage High School

Defensive End, Senior, 6’5”, 245 lbs.

5 Sacks, 38 Tackles

DEVAUGHN MORTIMER PLAYER PROFILE

Devaughn Mortimer

Dillard High School

Wide Receiver, Senior, 5’11, 182 lbs.

52 Rec, 805 Yds, 8 TDs

ZION TURNER PLAYER PROFILE

Zion Turner

St. Thomas Aquinas High School

Quarterback, Senior, 6’1”, 190 lbs.

1,459 Yards, 17 TDs

The winner will be announced during our CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy presentation from Hard Rock Stadium on Wednesday, December 15th at 7:30 p.m. on CBS4.

Who is Nat Moore?

He is a Florida native, born in Tallahassee but grew up in Miami, where he attended Miami Edison Senior High and Miami-Dade Community College.

At the University of Florida, Moore was a star running back and later inducted into the UF Athletic Hall of Fame as a “Gator Great” in 1978.

He was drafted by the Miami Dolphins in 1974 and was a star wide receiver for thirteen seasons from 1974 to 1986.

Over his 13 year playing career, Moore recorded 510 receptions for 7546 receiving yards and 74 touchdowns and ranks in the top three in Dolphins history in each of those three categories.

Moore is best known for his famous “Helicopter Catch” which sent his body spinning into the air when he was hit simultaneously from opposite directions by two New York Jets defenders in 1984.

Moore retired in 1986 as an all-time Dolphin great!

He is currently the team’s Senior Vice President of Special Projects and Alumni Relations.

His post retirement career is filled with humanitarian work and philanthropy.

In 1984, the NFL voted Moore as “Man of the Year” for outstanding service to his community and he received the Byron White Humanitarian Award in 1986.

In 1998, he created the Nat Moore Foundation, which works with disadvantaged kids in Miami-Dade County in efforts to make sure they receive the best education possible.

The CBS4 Nat Moore Trophy is sponsored by Florida Power & Light